HH Breaks Record, Pays All Pensioners

By- Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has paid off all the retirees, farmers, Council and Tazara workers.

HH, also increased salaries for civil servants by 12%, implemented free education from primary to secondary, paid farmers before increasing the Constituency development fund from K1.6 million Kwacha to K25.7 million.

Voice of Africa reports that the UPND administration is set to recruit over 30000 teachers and 11000 health workers.

“The recruitment exercise is a 2022 plan only. Meaning in the second year of 2023, the New Dawn Administration will make insane positive strides that will joyously shock everyone because no government in Zambia or indeed in Africa has crazily performed like the one in Zambia in just months of being in office,” said Voice of Africa.

©️Voice of Africa