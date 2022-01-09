Not Much About Madhuku’s Sharp Legal Mind, Says Magaisa

By A Correspondent| University of Kent lecturer and political analyst Alex Magaisa is unimpressed by National Constitutional Assembly leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku’s succesful representation of MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Responding to a Twitter post by one Majaira Majairosi who hailed Madhuku for getting Haruzivishe out of prison free of charge, Magaisa said it was not much about the constitutional law expert’s deep knowledge of the law but the mood of ZANU PF regime.

“I think too much is made of representation. Mako should never have been in jail in the first place. It’s the politics at hand, not law,” said Magaisa.

He further explained that the whole Makomborero Haruzivishe bail application and eventual release was choreographed just “to give the appearance of justice.”

“The questions of who goes to jail and who doesn’t, who gets bail and when they get it depend on the mood at Munhumutapa. Everything else is just choreographed drama to give the appearance of justice. Unfortunately, this is aided by our collective gullibility,” said Magaisa.

Madhuku has not said anything about his decision to accept to represent Haruzivishe and following the bail ruling, he told journalists to speak to Fadzayi Mahere, the party spokesperson who was present in court.

Majaira Majairosi has shared on Twitter, how he spoke to Madhuku about representing Haruzivishe and other behind the scenes processes.

Madhuku has also successfully represented Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume when he was detained after organising his July 31 Anti-Corruption protest.