Opposing Zanu PF Is Not A Crime- MDC Alliance

Tinashe Sambiri| The MDC Alliance Namibia has described Makomborero Haruzivishe as a true hero of the people’s struggle.

Mako was jailed by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration last year for speaking on behalf of millions of suffering citizens.

The MDC Alliance Namibia blasted the Zanu PF regime for trampling on fundamental human rights.

Read statement below:

Mdc Alliance Namibia welcomes back Cde Makomborero Haruzivishe!

08 January 2022

Social democrats who subscribe to the astute leadership of President Advocate Nelson Chamisa are in a jovial mood upon receiving the news that the wrongly incarcerated Cde Mako has been granted bail of $20 000 by the High Court.

We would like to applaud all human rights defenders and political activists who incessantly demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Makomborero Haruzivishe through the hash tag #MakoMonday.

As Mdc Alliance Namibia , we reiterate that Cde Mako is innocent! His wish to see stability in the political and economic spheres will never warrant 10 months of torture and agony in the hell-hole of Harare Prison.

Cde Mako is just a constitutional fighter dedicated and committed to see the respect of fundamental basic human rights. The incarcerated youthful leader is a victim of a thugocratic regime that feeds on human blood.

It is not a crime to demand justice, freedom and equality before the law. Is it a crime to demonstrate against unjust laws in the motherland? Mdc Alliance Namibia district is quite cognisant of the futile attempt to deter millennial voters through jailing, long pre-trial detentions, torture and forced disappearances of social democrats.

Moreover, the district believes that it will be a festival of illegalities to jail or torture citizens who stand firm in challenging Zanu-PF’s senseless and barefaced corruption.

Our message to Zanu-PF remains very clear that we shall continue to offer solidarity to all prisoners of conscience. Solidarity is a core value in social democracy hence the need to embrace it without any fear of persecution by prosecution.

The district salutes the varlour ,nerve and mettle displayed by our ardent youth leader who remained undiluted, strong and focused. His quest for a New Great Zimbabwe remains absolutely unmatched.

Cde Mako is a hero in the national democratic revolution and that explains why we are gyrating hysterically in uncontrollable gusto as we welcome our Cde, brother, revolutionary intellectual, public thinker and friend home after a tiresome journey to ultimate freedom.

Moreso, it should be clear to Zanupf that we are concurrently delighted and enveloped by rage as we receive our brother from unjustified imprisonment. This is because Cde Mako is innocent and he did not deserve the incarceration that he endured in the filthy cells.

Candidates for Chikurubi Maximum Prison are walking Scot free while innocent citizens are languishing in prison cells. We demand an end to the high levels of human butchery and selective application of the law.

In a nutshell, Mdc Alliance Namibia would like to thank all who stood with Cde Mako, a victim of the weaponisation of the law. Special thanks to the party leadership and Lawyers for Human rights. Thank you Advocate Obey Shava and your legal team for fighting tirelessly in defence of the constitution and constitutionalism. Happy New Year to all change seekers!

Mdc Alliance Namibia

Rundu Branch Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya