WATCH: Tocky Resurrects Tuku And Soul Jah Love LIVE On Stage

By Showbiz Reporter | Tocky Vibes is well known for being spooky, but not to this level of bringing to life Oliver Mtukudzi and Soul Jag Love’s voices in one stanza on stage.

The singer did the unfathomable when he blew into the speakers the voices of the late mdara Tuku and Soul Musaka.

Neria, Neriaaa, wooo, usaore mwoyo kaNeria, Mwari anewe, said Tocky before swiftly conquering, Mwana waStembeni, tichingoti pamamonya ipapo. Below were the live scenes: