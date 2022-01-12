#BREAKING- Peter Mutasa Wins Crisis In Zimbabwe Coalition Chairmanship

By A Correspondent- Former Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) President Peter Mutasa has emerged victorious in the just ended Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition election.

The Labour union activist is known for his strong anti regime stance and anti neoliberal policies governing Zimbabwe.

He stood toe to toe against the regime when he was President of the Labour movement.

Congratulatory messages have started pouring in from various organisations and activists saluting and wishing the new chairperson well.

He will be deputized by Busi Dube while ARTUZ President Obert Masaraure will be spokesperson.

More to follow…