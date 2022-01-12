ZINARA Announces Three New Board Members

Share

By A Correspondent- Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, on Wednesday, announced three additional members to the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) board.

The new board members are Advocate Kingston Magaya, Angeline Matopodzi and Brenda Nhliziyo.

The latest appointments follow that of the new ZINARA board chair, George Manyaya, and his deputy, Lizwe Bunu, a fortnight ago. Mhona said in a statement:

The immediate task that I have given the new board members is to come up with strategies to decongest the toll gates, refurbishment and construction of Toll Plaza to ensure seamless revenue collection.

As a listening Government, we have received concerns from residents in built-up areas on the location of certain tollgates and I am happy to announce that we are now going to relocate the Eskbank, Shamva, Dema and Skyline Tollgates.

-statemedia