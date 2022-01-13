Kariba Man Survives Three Crocodiles Attack, Kills One

By- A Kariba is receiving medication in Zambia after being attacked by three crocodiles on Lake Kariba shores last Thursday.

Alexander Chimedza has since been taken to Zambia for medication after suffering a broken hand, injured thighs and broken fingers in the fight that also claimed the life of one crocodile.

Alexander Chimedza before the mishap

Speaking to H-Metro, Chimedza’s wife Primrose Madufu, 23, said she had heard of the mishap after her husband had already been taken to the hospital.

“Chimedza was looking for worms to use in fishing around 8am on the banks of the dam when the crocodiles attacked him.

“He managed to put his hand in the mouth of one of the crocodiles and hit died,” said Madufu.

She said her husband was taken to Zambia on Monday where he is being treated as well as having skin grafted to other parts that were seriously injured.

“Chimedza was taken to Zambia where he is having skin grafting.

“He is responding well from the medication and procedure being taken by the medical staff where he is being treated,” said Madufu.

-State media