Teachers Union Malawi Calls For The Release Of Arrested ARTUZ Members

By A Correspondent- The Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) is calling upon the government of Zimbabwe to release the leader of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) leader, Obert Masaraure, and 16 other teachers who were arrested recently.

The teachers were arrested in the capital, Harare, after protesting over salaries just outside NSSA House during a government and workers meeting. Pindula News presents TUM’s statement:

*Calls for the immediate release of Cde Obert Masaraure – president of ARTUZ and 15 other teachers *

We the teachers union in Malawi call upon the government of Zimbabwe to release the 16 teachers including the president of ARTUZ who were arrested on 12 January 2020 for conducting peaceful demonstrations at the NSSA building on the sidelines of the NJNC meeting. The alleged crime for the teachers was to place a demand for the safe reopening of schools in line with COVED-19 safety standards and restoration of the teachers’ salary to where they were pegged in October 2018. Based on inflation salaries should increase and not be slashed by over 75%.

“Always remember that the people are not fighting for ideas, nor for what is in men’s minds. The people light and accept the sacrifices demanded by the struggle in order to gain material advantages, to live better and in peace. to benefit from progress. and for the better future of their children.” – AmClear Cabral

We stand in solidarity with all the teachers in Zimbabwe.

Charles Kumchenga

Secretary General