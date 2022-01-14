Transporter Challenges ZIMRA’s Vehicle Seizure

By A Correspondent- A Harare based transporter has challenged the seizure of his vehicle by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) on allegations of smuggling goods into the country.

In papers filed at the High Court yesterday under case number FA1/22, Luckson Matondo said Zimra, through its officers, seized his empty truck which was parked in a public space.

Matondo said after forfeiture of the truck, and with the aid of the police, Zimra arrested his driver Nyasha Mupambiri who was acquitted by a Beitbridge magistrate for lack of evidence.

“So far Matondo understands and strongly believes that the judgment of the Beitbridge magistrate that heard the allegations and dismissed the charges shall prevail because in all material instances, the truck did not transport alleged goods and Zimra failed to produce the alleged goods to substantiate its claims,” he submitted in court.

Zimra alleges that Matondo’s vehicle was used to smuggle alcoholic beverages into the country prejudicing the State of US$33 481,56 and $607 515,97.

Matondo denies the charges and accuses Zimra of acting as police, jury and executioner at the same time.

“No list of the alleged goods was given and no calculations of the figures given were shown. At all material times, the respondent failed to physically produce the alleged goods or specifically the alleged alcoholic beverages which the vehicle is to have been used in the smuggling of goods into the country,” Matondo wrote.-newsday