ZimEye
1/2 On 13/01/22, Police in Chiadzwa, Manicaland arrested two female suspects aged 25 and 35, in connection with a case of illegally possessing dangerous drugs. The suspects who were passengers in a Harare bound bus travelling from Chipinge were intercepted at a— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) January 14, 2022
1/2 On 13/01/22, Police in Chiadzwa, Manicaland arrested two female suspects aged 25 and 35, in connection with a case of illegally possessing dangerous drugs. The suspects who were passengers in a Harare bound bus travelling from Chipinge were intercepted at a
2/2 Police check point at Hotsprings, Mutare. The bus was searched leading to the recovery of 3x 20 litre containers full of dagga #notodangerousdrugs
— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) January 14, 2022
2/2 Police check point at Hotsprings, Mutare. The bus was searched leading to the recovery of 3x 20 litre containers full of dagga #notodangerousdrugs