Fresh Details Emerge On Why ZBC Radio Presenter Was Dumped By T Freddy

Rape-charged cleric Tapiwa Freddy claimed Friday that his accuser, a ZBC radio presenter, got angry with him after he ended their relationship.

This emerged as the rape trial continued before Harare magistrate Gloria Takundwa.

Defence lawyer, Everson Chatambudza, claimed the presenter, Rutendo Makuti, became angry after Freddy ended their relationship.

He said during cross-examination:

The accused decided to terminate his relationship with you because he found out that you were cheating on him with (ZBC boss) and another musician.

Is that correct?

Makuti denied the allegation.

Challenged on why she reported the alleged rape a year later and after she had been arrested for extorting the cleric, Makuti said she was traumatised by the vile attack and did not know what to do. She said:

I was a moving grave because of the accused.

Chatambudza insisted that Makuti only reported the matter because of the changed circumstances adding that she used the rape allegations to blackmail Freddy.

Makuti rejected the claim saying she could not have scared such a big man. Makuti also denied that she was the person in the audio that was played in court in which a woman alleged to be her declared her love for Freddy. The woman in the audio said:

I felt so much hatred such that I never wanted to see you again. Whatever happened was out of love but my love turned into hurt.

Trial continues.