“MDC Blundering From Pillar To Post”-Wilbert Mukori

When Nelson Chamisa took over from Tsvangirai in 2018 many of those around him reportedly warned him that what he was doing was irregular, to say the least.

The High Court and then the Supreme Court have since weighed in and said the take over was unconstitutional. Why Chamisa and company should still be blubbering about this only goes to show just how indecisive they are.

This is not the first time that MDC leaders have show how breathtakingly incompetent and indecisive they are; they failure to implement even one reform in the five years of the GNU was one other example.

Zimbabwe is stuck in this economic and political mess because of not only Zanu PF corrupt and tyrannical rule but else because of MDC’s corrupt and incompetence in failing to end the dictatorship even when they had the golden opportunity to do so.

What we are witnessing here is MDC leaders blundering from pillar to post! And they even have the arrogance to call their foolishness “strategic thinking!”