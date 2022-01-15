Passion Java Faces Arrest, No One Is Above The Above

Share

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | Last week the social media was once again cursed by a man of god with a small letter g. The man is a crowd puller and indeed he has brushed shoulders with the head of state.

The man is Passion Java who has thrived on controversy. I personally respect him for being a patriot but whole heartedly despise him for being over excited. He is over excited as to make jokes on God the creator. That we can not judge him it is between him and God.

Passion Java has been accepted in the arms of President Mnangagwa and indeed he has been so helpful to the youth and emerging business people. For that Java is passionately respected.

However in his excitement Passion Java has placed himself to be above the law. Maybe he needs to learn serious lessons from cde Owen Mudha Ncube. No one is above the law.

Java should be castigated for thinking that he is so clever or important that he does not need to obey the law. I’m not sure why you’d want to substitute a single word for the concept of being “above the law.” If someone or something is “above the law”, unlike everyone else they’re not subject to the law’s reach or application. Not surprisingly, it is not an idea that is generally well received by most people. A fair and equitable legal system should have well-defined laws that apply equally to all regardless of who they are or whom they know.

Historically, the sovereign was considered “above the law.” Some immunities still exist, including sovereign or crown immunity; foreign state immunity, and diplomatic immunity. Depending on the jurisdiction in question, sovereign or crown immunity may have been eliminated or substantially reduced by statute. As well, there may be specific exemptions provided in legislation, which may exempt the application of specific laws to designated individuals, corporations or associations.

Last week Passion Java cursed the social media with his photo putting on a police hat. Java approached a roadblock where he grabbed a police cap from a woman constable and he put it on before he paused for a photo and posted it on several social media platforms.

According to the Armorial Bearings, Names, Uniforms and Badges Act, it is an offence in Zimbabwe for a civilian to wear military or police uniforms.

Section 29 of the Act says a civilian convicted of wearing a police or military uniform may be fined or sentenced to at least two years in prison.

Uniforms of the Police Force or the Defence Forces shall not be worn by persons who

are not members of any such Force.

Passion Java is not a sacred cow and must be taken down town to explain his over excitement.

His behaviour was appalling disgusting and totally contemptuous and disrespecting. Considering that Java stripped the officer manning a roadblock his childish behaviour must not be allowed to pass. The psychological influence of the police uniform suggests that clothing has a powerful impact on how people are perceived, and this goes for police officers as well. If a police officer is stripped of his valuable signature by a civilian then indeed things fall apart.

The behaviour of Java must never be ignored. We do agree that Java is a staunch supporter of the youth but that is not a passport to crime.

A police force is identified by its uniform. People must learn to respect the uniform.

Most people can identify a police officer by the official police uniform. When citizens on a busy street are in need of help, they scan the crowds of pedestrians looking for the distinctive uniform of a police officer. Drivers who come to an intersection occupied by a person in a police uniform usually willingly submit to that person’s hand directions. Criminals usually curb their unlawful behavior when they spot a uniformed police officer in the area. Many parents teach their children to respect and trust a person in the police uniform.

Police academy recruits relish the day when they may finally wear their official police uniforms.

What is so special about a uniform that is often made of cheap polyester and is usually hot and uncomfortable to wear?

The crisp uniform of the police officer conveys power and authority. When a police officer puts on his or her uniform the officer is perceived in a very different way by the public. He or she is viewed as embodying each person’s stereotypes about all police officers.

That clothing has a powerful impact on how people are perceived, and this goes for the police officer as well. The uniform of a police officer has been found to have a profound psychological impact on those who view it.

Even slight alterations to the style of the uniform will change how citizens will perceive the officer.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police uniform is a tradition as old as the field of law enforcement itself. The ZRP has its roots from the British South Africa Police which was established in 1896 as three separate Bechuanaland, Matabeland and Mashonaland Divisions. The latter two were amalgamated in 1903.

The force’s origins evolved from the British South Africa Company Police functioning as a mounted infantry unit serving during and after the occupations of both Mashonaland and Matabeleland. The service took on a more civilian policing role following the Second Boer War and and remained the first line of defence as a law enforcement organisation up until its renaming (the Zimbabwe Republic Police) in July 1980 a few months following Zimbabwean Independence.

The police put a great deal of respect on their uniform because the uniform actually psychologically influences how officers are perceived by the public.

Passion Java disrespected the police. To disrespect someone is to act in an insulting way toward them. Disrespect is all about not showing respect. Actually, it’s about showing the opposite of respect, by acting rude, impolite, and offensive.

Java was pertinent impolite to the lady officer. He was inconsiderate rude to say the least his actions exhibited the thoughtless uncalled for uncivil actually ungracious unmannered or unmannerly behaviour which portrays the ZRP in a discourteous manner.

Passion Java acted improperly in an incorrect and indecent indecorous unseemly manner. His behaviour was arrogant bumptious and conceited haughty imperious peremptory pompous embarrassing way. For this he must be brought to the level of reality and face the wrath of the law to prohibit the like minded buffoons.

One powerful clue to a person’s background is clothing. Clothing serves as a mental shortcut to identifying a person’s sex, status, group membership, legitimacy, authority and occupation.

Uniform and physical appearance are very important in the initial development of social relationships.

Uniform has been found to have an even greater effect on making first impressions than personality. Uniform has a significant psychological influence on people’s perceptions.

The uniform worn by a police officer also elicits stereotypes about that human being’s status, authority, attitudes and motivations. The police uniform serves to identify a person as one vested with the powers of the state to arrest and use force. The uniform also serves to establish order and conformity within the ranks of those who wear it by suppressing individuality.

The psychological and physical impact of the police uniform should not be underestimated. Depending on the background of the citizen, the police uniform can elicit emotions ranging from pride and respect, to fear and anger.

So associating the police uniform with Passion Java’s head is total insult.

It is therefore imperative that Java be treated as the law would expect.

[email protected]