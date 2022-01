Spike Throwing Cops Flee Accident Scene

Share

By A Correspondent- Some two people were seriously injured when a commuter omnibus (kombi) veered off the road after officers of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) threw a spike on the oncoming vehicle.

The incident happened at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) offices in Harare. Watch the video below for more.

WATCH VIDEO- Two people, one of them a minor seriously injured after @police throw spike at kombi in Harare. The kombi veered off the road. @PoliceZimbabwe #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/keW2hmFedR — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 15, 2022