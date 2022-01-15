Zanu PF In Panic Meeting Amid Deepening Factionalism

By- Zanu PF is today holding an urgent meeting of its top decision-making body, the Politburo, amid reports of deepening factional fights within the party.

The meeting, whose agenda remains anonymous, was announced by the party spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa .

‘ The Secretary for Administration Dr O.M. Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an ordinary session of the Politburo to be held on Saturday, 15 January 2022 at the home of the people’s revolution, Zanu PF headquarters commencing 1000hours.

All members should be seated by 0945hours sharp,” he said.

Issues highly likely to be discussed include the just ended chaotic provincial elections and the ouster from the cabinet of Owen Mudha Ncube by Mnangagwa on Monday.

\