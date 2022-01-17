Bombshell Picture Mliswa, Kasukuwere, Killer Zivhu Amid Signals Tyson’s Flying Into Harare Soon

By Farai D Hove | Norton MP Temba Mliswa and former ZANU PF National Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere are sworn perrenial enemies, and Killer Zivhu at the left would never at any point in time meet Mliswa, particularly after their recent bloody war over the notorious ‘state prostitute,’ Susan Mutami .

But all of a sudden the three are enjoying a drink somewhere in South Africa. This is coming at a time when tensions are high in ZANU PF amid calls for Saviour Kasukuwere to return to lead ZANU PF- a myth it has sounded as for over 2 weeks, but suddenly this picture and chunks of videos.

https://fb.watch/aB7Vq49Zp3/

WHAT DO YOU THINK IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW?