Martial, Rangnick Clash Over Aston Villa Tie

Anthony Martial has dismissed Ralf Rangnick’s claim that he refused to feature in Manchester United’s squad for Saturday’s EPL game against Aston Villa.

The French forward was not part of the selection that drew 2-2 at the Villa Park.

Explaining his absence, coach Rangnick said the 26-year-old did not want to travel to Birmingham as he pushes to leave before the January transfer window closes.

“Yes, he didn’t want to be in the squad,” Rangnick told reporters after the game.

“He would have been in the squad normally but he didn’t want to and that’s the reason why he was not travelling with us yesterday.”

But Martial has refuted the claim in an Instagram post: “I will never refuse to play a match for Man United,” Martial said on Instagram.

“I’ve been here for seven years and I never disrespected and I never will disrespect the club and the fans. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

