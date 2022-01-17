Police Round Up Motorists, Arrest 2 230

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has announced that they have arrested over 2 238 drivers of unregistered, plate-less and unlicensed vehicles during the ongoing nationwide operation.

The police said they arrested were meant to get rid of criminal elements and make all motorists comply with registration, insurance and licensing laws.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced the arrests.

“On January 16, 2022, 1 271 arrests were recorded on an operation targeting unlicensed, uninsured, unregistered motor vehicles. The cumulative number of arrests stands at 2238,” he said.

The arrests come after the Zimbabwe Republic Police recently warned motorists driving unregistered vehicles that they have embarked on an operation with effect from tomorrow targeting such cars.

The operation came after an increase in crime perpetrated by some motorists with unregistered cars.

According to police, there is no special exemption for anyone, including Government vehicles to move around without any registration number plates.

Police were also deeply concerned by the deliberate disregard of road traffic regulations by drivers of unregistered vehicles and those without number plates.

Unregistered and plate-less vehicles are also being used to commit crimes such as robberies, murder, kidnapping, rape and other heinous crimes.

All vehicles that do not display the standard number plates or Temporary Identification Cards (TIP) will be impounded and processed through referral to courts and payment of fines.

Meanwhile, the ZRP reports that on Sunday alone, a total of 2 653 people were arrested for various offences related to Covid-19.

Since March last year, a total of 1 447 510 have been arrested for Covid-19 violations countrywide.

A total of 534 people were also arrested on Operation’ No to Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe’. The cumulative number of arrests stands at 96 054.