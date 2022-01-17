Zivhu Likens Mutsvangwa To A Disused Public Toilet

By A Correspondent- Fired former Zanu PF MP for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu has likened Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa to a disused bus terminus public toilet.

Zivhu was responding to a press statement issued by Mutsvangwa after his (Zivhu) meeting with former Zanu PF political commissar Savior Kasukuwere and Norton MP Temba Mliswa in South Africa at the weekend.

The images of the trio went viral on social media and shook Zanu PF resulting in Mutsvangwa issuing a two-page lengthy and verbose press statement attacking the three.

Zivhu, Mliswa and Kasukuwere are all expelled Zanu PF cadres.

Responding to Mutsvangwa’s statement, Zivhu had no kind words for former Zimbabwe’s envoy to China.

“Chris Mutsvangwa tinyarewo hauna kana munhu anokuda iwe, you can’t win an election saka dzungu ndereyi, you are more dangerous to ED than Kasukuwere , hautengeseki kuvanhu se nyama yechidembo , just shut up, Chirungu haasi mavhotsi vanhu vanokusema iwe kunge toilet mu Norton,” said Zivhu.