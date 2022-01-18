Lewandowski Clinches Top FIFA Award

Robert Lewandowski has won the Best FIFA Men’s Player Award for the second time in a row, beating Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah.

The Bayern Munich and Poland striker defended his title after a record-breaking goalscoring season in the Bundesliga.

Alexia Putellas, meanwhile, was recognised as The Best FIFA Women’s Player, while Chelsea’s Eduardo Mendy was announced as the winner of the best goalkeeper in the men’s game.

The Best FIFA Men’s Player – Robert Lewandowski

The Best FIFA Women’s Player – Alexia Putellas

FIFA Fan Award – Denmark and Finland Fans

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach – Thomas Tuchel

The FIFA Best Women’s Coach – Emma Hayes

FIFA Fair Play Award – Denmark National Team and Staff

Puskas Award – Erik Lamela

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper – Edouard Mendy

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper – Christiane Endler

FIFA Best Special Award – Christine Sinclair

FIFA Best Special Award – Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFPro XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; David Alaba, Ruben Dias, Leonardo Bonucci; Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Kevin De Bruyne; Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe