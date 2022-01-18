Robert Lewandowski has won the Best FIFA Men’s Player Award for the second time in a row, beating Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah.
The Bayern Munich and Poland striker defended his title after a record-breaking goalscoring season in the Bundesliga.
Alexia Putellas, meanwhile, was recognised as The Best FIFA Women’s Player, while Chelsea’s Eduardo Mendy was announced as the winner of the best goalkeeper in the men’s game.
The Best FIFA Men’s Player – Robert Lewandowski
The Best FIFA Women’s Player – Alexia Putellas
FIFA Fan Award – Denmark and Finland Fans
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach – Thomas Tuchel
The FIFA Best Women’s Coach – Emma Hayes
FIFA Fair Play Award – Denmark National Team and Staff
Puskas Award – Erik Lamela
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper – Edouard Mendy
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper – Christiane Endler
FIFA Best Special Award – Christine Sinclair
FIFA Best Special Award – Cristiano Ronaldo
FIFPro XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; David Alaba, Ruben Dias, Leonardo Bonucci; Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Kevin De Bruyne; Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi.