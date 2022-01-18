Marry Mubaiwa’s Fate Draws Closer As Case Goes for Verdict

By Court Correspondent | ZimEye | Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa will soon know her fate in a case she is accused of forging marriage certificates after the state closed its case on Tuesday.

The state closed its case after calling 11 witnesses including her husband.

Prosecutors had attempted to submit a statement by the jeweller who made the rings for the couple, Michael Louzidis but the application was dismissed by Harare magisrate Lazini Ncube.

The magistrate said it would be unfair to accept the statement considering that the defence will not be able to cross examine a deceased person.

Her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa said she intends to apply for discharge a the close of state’s case. She asked the court to be given upto Friday to file a written application.

Mubaiwa is expected back in court on February 4 before her fate is decided.- ZimEye