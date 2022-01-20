JUST IN: Zexie Manatsa Dies

Legendary musician Zexie Manatsa has succumbed to cancer, his son Tendai Manatsa has confirmed.

Zexie Manatsa who is famed for hit songs such as Chipo Chiroorwa has been unwell for some time.

“With great sadness we would like to let everyone know that our Father, Our Legend , Pastor and Sekuru Zexie Manatsa, has succumbed to cancer. May his dear soul rest in peace. 01/01/44-20/01/2022,” posted a family member.

Commenting on the post, Tendai Manatsa could only say, “My hero is gone”