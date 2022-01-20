“Prepare To Fight Another Liberation Struggle”: Peter Gift Mutasa

By A Correspondent- Young Zimbabweans have been warned to prepare for another liberation struggle against Eastern colonisers displacing locals and exploiting labour in Zimbabwe.

This was said by the former ZCTU leader Peter Gift Mutasa who said:

“Young Zimbabweans must be prepared to fight another liberation struggle

This time against the neo colonizers from the east

The way Chinese investments are displacing communities and exploiting labour is a sour reminder of the past subjugation.2

