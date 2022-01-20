“T Freddy Enjoyed Oral S-x With ZBC Presenter”: Court Hears

By A Correspondent- Chief Chikwaka on Wednesday testified against rape-accused Harare-based pastor Tapiwa Freddy before Harare Magistrate Gloria Takundwa.

Chief Chikwaka, an uncle of the complainant, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) presenter Rutendo Makuti, said the preacher enjoyed oral sex with his niece and also when the DJ was having her periods.

The traditional leader also alleged that T Feddy had sexual intercourse with Rutendo without her consent.

He said:

She said Freddy had accompanied her to her rural home in Chiendambuya. When they came back, the accused said he was tired and wanted to rest after arriving at Rutendo’s residence. He was then given a place to rest.

Rutendo told me when she went to the kitchen and came back to where the accused was, that was when Freddy touched her, but she rejected his advances. However, she was overpowered until they had sexual intercourse without her consent.

She also said the accused enjoyed having oral sex and also liked intercourse with her whenever she was on her menstrual periods.

Chief Chikwaka said he was surprised when his niece said he had not reported the rape to the police. He said:

I then followed up and asked her after a long time if she had reported and said “No”.

I asked why she had not reported and she said the accused was spreading stories that indicated he was proposing to her and she would accept him.

T Freddy is alleged to have threatened Rutendo, saying she will either vanish or lose her job if she reported him to the police. Said Chief Chikwaka:

Freddy was allegedly threatening Rutendo that she would disappear or be fired from work, but when he met me, he denied these allegations