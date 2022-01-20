Zambia Appoint New Coach

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has unveiled former Croatia National Team assistant coach Aljosa Asanovic as the new Chipolopolo boss on a four-year contract.

Asanovic is replacing Beston Chambeshi who was working on an interim basis following the sacking of Serbian gaffer Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević in July last year.

The new coach will be assisted by Karol Prazenica (Slovakia), Video Analyst Stefan Ceravic (Serbia), Goalkeeper coach Tonci Gabric (Croatia) and Physical trainer Hrvoje Matijevic (Croatia).

Speaking after his official unveiling ceremony at Protea Hotel in Lusaka, Asanovic said it was an honour to take up the Chipolopolo job and was ready to get down to work immediately.

“I am so happy to be the Head Coach of the Zambia national team because it is a great country with great players and I have the job to make you happy,” Asanovic said.

“I know my players and how we are going to make them to be good in every game, this is my job and I know I will make the team. I am so glad to be here and to work with these players.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe