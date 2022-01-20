Zanu PF Delays By-Elections Primaries

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF has announced the postponement of its primary elections for the March 26 By-elections.

In a statement Wednesday, the party’s national commissar, Mike Bimha said the primaries are now on Friday.

He, however, did not state the reasons for the postponement of the elections, which were due today.

Below is Bimha’s statement:

Provinces are advised that primary elections for both House of National Assembly and Local Authorities have been postponed to take place on Friday January 21 2021.

The Party has deployed Politburo, Central Committee, National Elections Commissioners and Secretariat from Party Headquarters to take overall charge of the conduct of both the House of National Assembly and Local Authority primaries. Provincial Leadership should take instruction and guidance from the Politburo Members deployed to their respective Provinces.

Party Headquarters will assign Central Committee members to serve as Presiding Officers in the National House of Assembly primary elections. Provinces are requested to provide Polling Officers in both Parliamentary and Council elections as well as Presiding Officers in the Local Authority primaries.