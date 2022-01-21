South Africans Displace Zimbabweans From Rented Accommodation

By-Some South Africans are forcing Zimbabwean migrants to move out of their rented houses in Gauteng Province while threatening to burn them.

Members of the South Africa First are undertaking what they call Operation Dudula, moving from house to house and evicting “illegal” immigrants from their rented dwellings in the townships.

In videos circulating on social media platforms, South African nationals are seen harassing people identified as Zimbabweans and ordering them to leave.

The sad development is happening a few days after the Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has urged South Africans to chase away foreign nationals, including Zimbabweans.