Violence Looms At Today’s Zanu PF Primary Elections

By- Violence is looming in Zanu PF’s primary elections for candidates who will contest in the March 26 by-elections.

The party by Thursday had dispatched ballot papers to some of the provinces.

Zanu PF had also sent its Politburo members to the various provinces to administer elections.

Mike Bimha, the party’s political commissar, said Thursday that preparations for the polls were at an advanced stage.

“We have just deployed Politburo members to the various provinces who are going to administer the primary elections.

“They will be assisted by Central Committee members from other provinces and also a team of directors and other officials from the party headquarters.

“We also have election commissioners assisting in some of the provinces,” said Bimha.