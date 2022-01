Chimurenga Icon Mukanya Mourns Zexie Manatsa

Tinashe Sambiri|Veteran musician Thomas Tafirenyika “Mukanya” Mapfumo has described the late iconic singer Zexie Manatsa as a true legend and custodian of Zimbabwean cultural norms.

Manatsa succumbed to cancer on Thursday.

Soccer giants Dynamos FC and Caps United also described Manatsa as a man who inspired thousands through his unique voice.

In a brief statement, Mukanya said:

“Famba zvakanaka shamwari yangu Zex. Mwari vaita kuda kwavo. Zvinorwadza, zvinonetsa kugamuchira asi ndiyo nzira yedu tose. Zorora murugare shamwari.”

https://fb.watch/aG3bGWhYNm/