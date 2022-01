#Ngaapindehakemukomana Brand Goes Viral

Share

By A Correspondent- MDC-Alliance President Nelson Chamisa has expressed shock over the popularity of his party’s #Ngaapindehakemukoma regalia.

As part of its political marketing and branding, the party has adopted the hashtag, which it is now using as a label on T-shirts and hats.

Posting on his tweeter handle this week, Chamisa said he could not imagine the brand getting such a huge by-in.