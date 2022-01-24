Ex-Police Officer Exonerates T Freddy Over Rape Claims

By A Correspondent| A fomer Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Inspector Gibson Jaji has exonerated

rape accused Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder Prophet T Freddy becoming the second witness to clear the popular preacher.

T Freddy is currently in court facing charges of raping ZBC presenter Rutendo Makuti.

Jaji was part of police officers who were called at Chief Chikwaka when the traditional leader tried to solve the popular prophet and Makuti’s relationship dispute.

The former police officer said he did not see any reason for Freddy’s arrest as the two had consensual sex.

“As a seasoned police officer and from my own assessment I did not see any reason to arrest there was not report .I advised the complainant to report but she said she was not going to report,” he said.

Jaji said he further advised the complainant to report elsewhere if she was not comfortable to report at Juru Police Station but that did not happen.

Jaji who was being cross-examined by T Freddy’s defense counsel Everson Chatambudza and Jivas Mudimu said not at any point did the prophet admitted to the rape claims by the complainant.

He said the affidavit signed at Chief Chikwaka’s homestead by the prophet was not an admission of rape.