Super Eagles Bow Out Of AFCON Tournament

Nigeria have been eliminated from the African Cup of Nations after a shock 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in Sunday’s last 16 match in the Cameroonian port city of Garoua.

Tunisian playmaker Youssef Msakni’s long-range shot at the 47th minute was enough to secure passage to the quarter-finals for the Eagles of Carthage.

Nigeria, the only team to have won all three of its group stage games, might have been able to stage a comeback had it not been for Alex Iwobi’s red card at the 66th minute.

Tunisia, who lost twice in the group stage and only went through as one of the best third-place teams, closed Nigeria down in a cagey game in Garoua on the first day of the knockout stage.

“We allowed them to get a foothold in the game,” said Nigeria’s Joe Aribo. “Can’t take anything away from them, but we should have been better.”

Tunisia got the job done without coach Mondher Kebaier, who was isolating in his hotel room instead of standing on the sidelines after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Tunisia will play Burkina Faso in the quarterfinals.- Al Jazeera