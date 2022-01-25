Address Teachers’ Grievances- President Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa has challenged the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa to address teachers grievances urgently.

President Chamisa said teachers should earn at least 540 USD per month.

Last week Mr Mnangagwa’s administration arrested teachers for protesting at poor remuneration.

“ADDRESS TEACHERS’ GRIEVANCES & OPEN SCHOOLS NOW!

-Restore teachers’ salaries to pre October 2018 levels of at least USD 540.

-Improve teachers’ status & the conditions of service.

-Regularize the negotiating platforms.

-Open schools under COVID19 precautionary measures,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.