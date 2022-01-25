ZUPCO Employees Down Tools Over Salaries

By A Correspondent- Some employees of Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO) staged a strike in Masvingo on Monday due to delays in being paid their salaries since last month.

Many commuters had to walk to and from town, braving heavy rains in the process, while some opted for illegal taxis and kombis which are not under the Zupco franchise and have been engaging in a cat and mouse relationship with the police, who are trying to curb mshika-shika.

A few kombis and buses had to be dispatched but failed to meet the demand especially in the morning where there was high demand for transport.

Kombi drivers who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com revealed that the company has been playing hide and seek when it comes to their remuneration.

One of the kombi drivers who spoke on condition of anonymity in fear of victimization said they haven’t received their salaries since December last year and that the management is stammers when approached.

“Today we decided not to report for duty because the company is taking us for fools. We haven’t been paid since December 14 and when we try to engage the management, they don’t give us a satisfactory answer, they always beat around the bush,” the driver said.

Zupco Masvingo Area Manager, Rashy Mazarire wasn’t reachable for comment as his mobile number went straight to voicemail until the time of publishing.

The Zupco Acting Chief Executive Officer, Everisto Madangwa was also not available to comment on the matter as he didn’t pick up calls made to his mobile number.

The parastatal which is sole licensed public transport provider in the country and is failing to cope with transport demand in the country has seen workers striking across the country over delayed salaries.

Masvingo workers downed tools a couple of times last year while Bulawayo employees also went on strike over the same issue.