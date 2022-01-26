Citizens Coalition For Change Candidates Successfully File Nomination Papers

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens Coalition For Change aspiring candidates for local government and house of assembly by-elections have successfully filed nomination papers across the country.

This was said the party’s deputy chairperson Hon Job Sikhala.

“Reports from throughout the country is that our candidates are successfully filing their nomination papers.

Be prepared to defend the people’s project in all the territories under contest.”

“Its done. Our candidates ready 2 roll out for victory. Lets stand with our candidates who hv bn victims of political pillaging by the dictatorship & its surrogates,” added Hon Sikhala.