Gvt Targets InstallingComputer EquipmentAt 8800 Schools

By A Correspondent- Information Communication Technology minister Jenfan Muswere yesterday said government was targeting to install computer equipment at 8 800 schools as it intensifies efforts to promote e-learning during the COVID-19 era.

Muswere said this at Epworth Primary School during the handover of laptops donated by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the education sector in the country, and resultantly, the government was promoting e-learning and providing ICT equipment and internet connectivity to learners.

“Our vision is to see all learners having access to, and knowledge of ICTs to not only facilitate learning in the classroom, but virtually from any place and at anytime. The ICT labs we have commissioned today are, therefore, a gateway for Epworth to the world and they are also a route marker as Zimbabwe forges its way towards attaining an upper-middle economy by the year 2030,” Muswere said.

“Government is targeting to install computer facilities at 8 800 schools, and has responded by coming up with digital solutions such as e-learning, a solution pivoted on the ability of our school-going learners to access ICT equipment and internet connectivity,” he said.

Muswere said the creation of a digital economy could only be achieved by the provision of universal access to ICTs for all citizens regardless of their location.

“Access is, however, not enough if we do not develop ICT skills,” he said.-newsday