CCC Shakes Zanu PF

By-The newly formed Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has shaken Zanu PF.

Chamisa on Monday rebranded the MDC-Alliance and gave it a new name, CCC.

The new political outfit, which comes with Gold/Yellow colours has moved the ruling Zanu PF party, ahead of the March by-elections and next year’s national elections.

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa on Wednesday, for the first time, talked about the new opposition movement.

“What is in a name? A name does not change anything.

“Your party has no organisational capacity, it fights every day, likes sanctions and it has not changed. If you liked sanctions, taking the name CCC does not mean that you do not like sanctions. You go with your sanctions,” he said.

“The party is not going anywhere,” he said.

“Changing the name will not change the character of an infantile, anti-people, ‘dira jecharist’ and pro-sanctions party will not change.

“When we go to the elections, they have very bad records of running down towns for two decades.

-Herald