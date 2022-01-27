Chamisa’s CCC Gives Zanu PF Fresh Headache

By-The newly formed Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has caused panic within the ruling Zanu PF party.

Chamisa on Monday rebranded the MDC Alliance and dumped the traditional MDC brand.

The new Gold/Yellow branded political outfit has caused Zanu pF to panic ahead of the March 26 by-elections and next year’s national polls.

On Wednesday in Harare, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa expressed shock over the new political party.

“What is in a name? A name does not change anything.

“Your party has no organisational capacity, it fights every day, likes sanctions and it has not changed. If you liked sanctions, taking the name CCC does not mean that you do not like sanctions. You go with your sanctions,” he said.

“The party is not going anywhere,” he said.

“Changing the name will not change the character of an infantile, anti-people, ‘dira jecharist’ and pro-sanctions party will not change.

“When we go to the elections, they have very bad records of running down towns for two decades.

-Herald