ZimEye
JUST IN: #CCC candidate Bekithemba Nyathi has withdrawn his candidature for Ward 9 in Bulawayo, solving one of two double candidate headaches for the new party. Donaldson Mabutho now the party's sole candidate. pic.twitter.com/1Vxb14VP0a— ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 27, 2022
