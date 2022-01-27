Police Disown Fake Twitter Account

FAKE TWITTER ACCOUNT IN THE NAME OF ZRP

The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses a Twitter handle dubbed “Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimb)” which purportedly joined the social media platform in January 2022.

This handle has nothing to do with Zimbabwe Republic Police at all. Any political statements, campaigns and criminal acts perpetrated by anyone through this fake and ghost Twitter handle will be investigated and action taken without fear or favour.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will also engage appropriate levels to ensure that this ghost Twitter account is effectively dealt with.

(NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner

Senior Staff Officer (Press, Public and Int. Relations) to the Commissioner-General of Police

Police General Headquarters