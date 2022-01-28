BREAKING: William Chinyanga Walks Out Of Court A Free Man As Jury Crashes Into Deadlock

Share

By A Correspondent | The case in which CCC supporter William Chinyanga is on trial on charges of inciting terrorism in Zimbabwe, flopped on Friday morning when the jury deadlocked on reaching a verdict.

The case will now go for a retrial or for the prosecutors to determine whether to re launch it.

The judge, the prosecutors and police officers were openly challenged in court by ZimEye’s Simba Chikanza who alleged that they are abusing the justice system to promote real terrorism in Zimbabwe, the very same charges they are trying Chinyanga for.

Chinyanga is on trial for incitement to terrorism over utterances he made after being personally threatened with military level violence (bombings, shootings and beatings) by UK based ZANU PF terrorists, and 3 months later later just after CCC President Nelson Chamisa suffered a live ammunition attack in Marondera on 1 Dec 2019.

It is the Defendant’s case that he was simply jesting back the same strong language flung at him and his colleagues, other opposition activists.

A twelve member jury on Friday morning failed to deliver their verdict following several resits since Tuesday.

….

ZimEye brings you the live coverage at the court building since Tuesday last week.

At the beginning of the hearing last Wednesday, one of police officers who arrested William Chinyanga sped out of court upon spotting Simba Chikanza in the premises to acknowledge to him that he has truly received phonecalls over the nearly 2 year period, and (while sounding out as if he has been interested in hearing further witness evidence) claimed saying he telephoned back in 2019 but there was no voice mail service to take in messages. There was confusion when he at the same time demanded that Chikanza should not be allowed to testify, saying the current interpreter is enough to give witness evidence.

Chikanza asked how possible that was for his official phone to fail to go into voicemail, something that can be proven with the network provider, and why the officer failed to send text messages.

The officer said he does not send text messages, to which Chikanza charged saying there is far more communication to the officer in the form of emails and physical visits to police stations, plus link ups with police, prosecutors, and even the Attorney General. The officer left to go back into court saying he will liaise with the Defence Barrister. An hour later, the court security said they would allow Chikanza into the court gallery to which the latter refused saying it could thereby jeopadize his ability to be a witness as stated earlier. Chikanza walked away and decided to spend the court days outside premises until he is called to be a witness.

There was chaos on Tuesday afternoon at the end of trial, Chikanza, lifted his hand to reeuest permission to speak. Chikanza introduced himself as the journalist who police have been avoiding for 2 years, and questioned why as he alleged, clear direct evidence of direct threats of military violence against Chinyanga has been avoided.

He pointed towards Chinyanga’s lawyers who have this evidence which he said does not take seconds of time to understand.

The trial continued with Chinyanga not being allowed witnesses.

When the judge began stopping him, Chikanza continued talking and ended up drowning the courtroom as he charged saying the British Courts should not be used to promote terrorism. He said the judge should protect human life than persecute innocent people.

Afterwards, the judge referred the case for retrial, which also means the prosecution goes back to the drawing board.

It is Chikanza’s position that the case should never have been prepared in the first class because according to him the Defendant is clearly a victim of ZANU PF terrorists based in UK who are the complainants and yet they are the ones who not only threatened Chinyanga with the same terroristic announcements, but executed it in Zimbabwe and overthrew the constitutionally elected government of Nelson Chamisa on the 1st August 2018.

Chikanza was handed a ban for disrupting the trial, but swiftly announced to court security personnel that the paper is “rubbish” which he will get quickly get dismissed at the High Court.

Chikanza also has a track record of successful implementation including saving 18 million citizens of Zambia from terrorism through one interview in August 2021. In October 2019, he participated in registering the prosecution of Zimbabwe’s Speaker Of Parliamemt Jacob Mudenda following a Sunday morning interview in Belgrade Serbia.