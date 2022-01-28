Chiwenga Orders Schools To Re-Open

By A Correspondent- The government has ordered schools to reopen.

A decline of covid-19 cases has triggered the reopening of schools.

Below is Chiwenga’s order:

The general school calendar starts on 7 February 2022 following one week of finalising all reopening preparations by both school administrators and parents; The business community to go back to working from their offices whilst continuing to observe COVID-19 prevention measures such as social distancing and also continuing to

encourage their employees and patrons to get vaccinated; Curfew shall now begin at midnight (0000hrs) and end at 0530 hours the following day; Restaurants and hotels offering catering services to operate from 0800 hours and close at 2200 hours and allow sit-ins only for fully vaccinated persons; Bars and nightclubs shall open from 0800 hours to 2200 hours only for vaccinated persons; All persons entering Zimbabwe must undergo a valid COVID- 19 PCR test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe. Those who do not have a valid negative PCR test and a certificate to that effect shall be denied entry into Zimbabwe; Quarantine for locals, returning residents and visitors is lifted for those fully vaccinated; The wearing of face masks in public places, especially public transport and closed space gatherings remain mandatory and must be enforced; Eligible members of the public are encouraged to get vaccinated; The provincial COVID-19 task-force teams are urged to increase their efforts in mobilising eligible members of the public to get vaccinated; Finally, the practice of WHO-recommended COVID-19 preventive public health and social measures that include: washing of hands; sanitising; social distancing; avoiding crowds and gatherings; to continue. All of the above measures are subject to periodic review depending on the prevailing COVID-19 situation.