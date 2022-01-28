Macheso Dancer Escapes Jail

By-Alick Macheso’s dancer, Selemani Mpochi, popularly known as Majuice, has been acquitted of a rape charge at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Mpochi (34) was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl he had offered a lift in August 2021.

Magistrate Ignatio Mhene ruled that the evidence given by the complainant was not reliable as she reported the matter to the police after being interrogated by her parents.

The magistrate further said the complainant was forced to report the matter to the police by the parents. Said Mhene:

Things got heated at home and the complainant now claims she was raped. The defence was written when they said the two were in love.

The evidence of the complainant is not credible and cannot be taken seriously.

Mpochi was represented by his lawyer Ashiel Mugiya, who successfully filed an application for discharge at the close of the State case.

Allegations are that on 20 August 2021, the complainant sent a text message to the dancer begging him to drive her to Kuwadzana the following day for a party.

It is alleged that the next day Mpochi met the complainant and they proceeded to Kuwadzana where he dropped her and went away.

At around 5 pm on the same day, the complainant sent a message to Mpochi advising him that she was not feeling comfortable at the party. She told him to come and pick her up.

The court heard that Mpochi drove and picked the complainant and went to a certain house in Crowborough phase 3 where he had sexual intercourse with her once without her consent.

After the act, it is alleged, Mpochi drove the complainant to her house where she arrived late.

On being quizzed by her mother on why she arrived home late, the complainant initially lied about what had transpired.

However, on the following day, she confessed her ordeal to a friend and the matter was reported to the police leading to Mpochi’s arrest.