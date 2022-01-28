Mwonzora Buries President Tsvangirai Party

By- The former Information Minister, Jonathan Moyo, said that the nation would remember Douglas Mwonzora as the successful man who killed and buried the country’s main opposition.

He made the remarks this Thursday after the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa morphed into the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) after Mwonzora claimed that he was the leader of MDC Alliance and all MDC derivatives.

Some analysts say the split of MDC-T into two factions, one led by Mwonzora and the other led by Thokozani Khupe as well as the formation of the CCC marks the demise of the MDC brand. Pindula News previously quoted Mwonzora as denying that the MDC-T had split.

Moyo, a Political Science professor accuses Mwonzora of causing the “demise” of the party formed at the turn of the millennium. Pindula News presents a statement by the former legislator for Tsholotsho:

As part of the history of political parties in Zimbabwe, following yesterday’s sitting of the historic Nomination Court for the 26 March 2022 by-elections, which saw the birth of #CCC, @DMwonzora will be remembered as the UNDERTAKER OF THE MDC: he has single-handedly buried it!

FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2000, the next general election in 2023 won’t have the #MDC as a major contender; it’s dead, thanks to @DMwonzora, and it will be buried in the by-elections and will have no chance to resurrect thereafter; Mwonzora will be honoured as the Undertaker!

The 2005 & 2014 #MDC splits led by @Welshman_Ncube & @BitiTendai respectively, did not go after the soul of the #MDC brand or base, the differences were on principle; in contrast, @DMwonzora has been @edmnangagwa’s wezhira spear; which has pierced through the heart of the #MDC!