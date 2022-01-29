Jah Prayzah Dumps Mnangagwa? | AUDIT

The right to freedom of conscience expression is absolute/God given and so we shall utilize it, says Hon Learnmore Magorimbo (Marondera Constituency).

Has the Zimbabwe National Army’s brand ambassador, Mukudzei Mukombe joined Nelson Chamisa? Not quite. But even though the below picture was re-edited from a 2020 photograph (as ZimEye reveals here) to make it appear as if the Zim National Army ambassador, Jah Prayzah is now a Nelson Chamisa supporter, activists used it on Friday to encourage their fellows to back the newly formed baby.

Jah Prayzah and Winky D notoriously edited oic