Mwonzora’s Harare MP Falls Asleep During Dougy’s Speech | WHAT’S GOING ON?

Share

Below is the MDC -T’s Harare Central candidate Norest Marara as he fell asleep during leader Douglas Mwonzoea’s speech. (Pic- OpenParly)

The above is the MDC -T’s Harare Central candidate Norest Marara as he fell asleep during leader Douglas Mwonzoea’s speech.