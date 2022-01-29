Woes For Pregnant Women In Kuwadzana

By Chra| Residents of Kuwadzana are alleging that pregnant women are finding it difficult to register for martenal health care services with those who want to deliver being referred to Dzivarasekwa clinic.

CHRA received reports alleging that pregnant women are waking up as early as 3am queuing to increase their chances of registering at the local clinic and in most cases they are being turned away.

Reports from residents indicated that, women who want to give birth or who are due for delivery at Kuwadzana poly-clinic are being referred to Dzivarasekwa poly -clinic and shortly after giving birth are discharged without adequate rest.

This situation has caused pregnant women to opt for untrained midwives and delivering in homes.

Martenal health care services in Harare are becoming inaccessible due to corruption and unresolved labour issues.

CHRA calls upon Harare City Council be guided by the High Court order HC 5165/2020 which declared that all council clinics must be opened for pregnant women to access martenal health services and that pregnant women should not be denied access to emergence medical treatment.

(Pictures below shows desparate women in need of maternal health care services who are standing outside the gate)