Watch: Mnangagwa Beaten By President Chamisa In Kwekwe

Tinashe Sambiri|The city of Kwekwe was turned into a sea of yellow at the weekend as members of President Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition For Change held a mobilization and recruitment programme.

Citizens Coalition For Change Youth Assembly leader Cecilia Chimbiri led the dynamic programme.

Judith Tobaiwa will represent Citizens Coalition For Change in the coming by-elections.

Watch videos below :