Zanu PF Unveils Harare By-Elections Candidates

By- Zanu PF has unveiled the names of its candidates for the house of assembly by-elections for all Harare constituencies.

The candidates were introduced by the party’s Politburo member Oliver Chidawu, at Macheka Square in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza, Sunday.

“Congratulations to you all the MPs and councillors for being elected (during primary elections), but you have a task of winning the elections.

“The President ( Mnangagwa) during a Politburo meeting told us that he wants all the seats. He said we want to win back Harare and bring it back to the party,” he said.

“For us to win Harare back to the party, we have to be united. Let us bury the past and unite.

“Go and solicit for votes around the province,” he said.