ZiFM Bids Farewell To Patience Musa

Patience Musa

By A Correspondent- ZiFM Stereo have announced the departure of radio presenter, Patience Musa who has been with the radio for ten years.

In a statement this Monday, ZiFM thanked Musa for the time she spent a the radio station. Said ZiFM:

Today we bid farewell to one of our own, Patience Musa …You’ve made your mark here and now it’s on to the next!

Thank you for the memories. We know you’ll do great in your next adventure. Thank you for your time and contribution at ZiFM.

Good colleagues are those who believe in WE rather than ME. Thank you for appreciating US as your WE without which US is nothing. Happy Farewell! #10YearsOnRadio

In a video posted by the radio station, Musa said:

It has been an amazing 10 years, ten or so years. Thank you so much for being part of the #Xhale and thank you for all the memories that we made.

I’m so grateful we had this time together. But you know, my time with #Xhale has come to an end and I’m grateful,

I want you to always remember that the world is a stage, so go ahead and claim it, take it, own it, and rock it.